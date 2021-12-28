Hawkeye's Kingpin is a continuation of Daredevil's

Last week the season finale for Hawkeye, where we could see the return of Vincent D’Onofrio What Kingpin. This character debuted in the MCU with the series of Daredevil from Netflix, which ended up being canceled after its third season. But, is it the same version of the villain or is it a completely alien one? Here we tell you.

Talking with ScreenRant, D’Onofrio clarified that the version of Kingpin that we saw in the sixth and last chapter of Hawkeye is actually the same as the view in Daredevil:

“They do not exist separately. They are the same person. From my point of view, a lot of the things with the Avengers, with the MCU things, they wanted to connect as much as they could to the original canon, but some things are impossible to connect. For example, in the Hawkeye series, the Kingpin is obviously much stronger physically and able to take more hits. But the key for me, and what makes this character so interesting, is that he has this life full of emotions that keeps him firmly grounded. “

D’Onofrio states that, beyond their physical abilities, the producers of Hawkeye wanted the audience to be able to empathize with this version of Kingpin, something that the producers of Daredevil They also wanted to achieve, so he was more than happy to return to the small screen in this new production.

Editor’s note: While it’s great that Marvel is reprising some of the characters from the Netflix series, I’m also concerned that their entire cinematic universe is already getting tangled up. I mean, now that they have opened the multiverse anything is possible, I just hope they don’t want to saturate us with cameos instead of telling a good story with original and interesting characters.

