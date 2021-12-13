In recent months there has been much speculation about the return of Daredevil from Charlie cox Y Kingpin from Vincent D’Onofrio to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Since it is supposed to make different versions of the characters we saw in the series of Netflix. But also, we could get to see the mobster in Hawk Eye, since there is a villain in the shadows whom Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) call uncle.

Supposedly, chapter 5 of Hawk Eye will bring the revelation that that mob boss will be Kingpin from Vincent D’Onofrio. But … What if Marvel Studios creates a lot of expectation about who is behind it and then leaves fans who have created too many expectations dissatisfied? Since for example, there are still people who are looking for Mephisto in the series WandaVision, when all the time was Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) the only villain.

If we don’t see Kingpin … Who will be the villain?

There is a character that they have already presented in Hawk Eye, that the revelation that he is the villain would be very shocking for both characters and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) Y Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), but that could certainly be a bit disappointing for fans.

Is about Derek Bishop (Brian d’Arcy James). The bombshell they could have prepared for the series of Hawk Eye is that the father of Kate bishop, whom we saw die in a flashback from the first episode, he really is alive and probably faked his death so that his family would not have financial problems. Who knows if he had great life insurance or something similar. But after abandoning his daughter and his wife, he became a great mobster (perhaps he was before) and treats Maya lopez as if she were almost his daughter, in memory of the family he left behind. In fact, she even calls him “uncle”.

This may not be liked by fans of Marvel studios who are looking forward to seeing Kingpin, but it certainly makes a lot more sense for the story and would unite Kate bishop already Maya lopez, and maybe even the revelation is the reason that Maya becomes a heroine and that is why she has her own series entitled Threw out.

We’ll know the whole truth when the two episodes of Hawk Eye left in the Disney Plus streaming platform.