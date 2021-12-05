New details are revealed for the fourth episode of Hawkeye, which will premiere this week on Disney Plus.

For now, the series Hawk Eye is telling us the story of how Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) wants to erase everything about his past like Ronin. But in addition, they have already introduced Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Maya Lopez / Echo (Alaqua Cox) and they have also hinted at Kingpin. Although there is still another character to discover and it is about Black widow, but it won’t be Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), but we will see Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

Remember that in the post-credits scene of the film Black widow (2021), we could see how Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) I entrusted to Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) to kill Hawk Eye.

For now, we do not know if in this fourth episode of Hawk Eye They will already have a confrontation or if they will simply show us the character at the end of the chapter and it will really be in the fifth when they are face to face.

Yelena Belova will be very important in the future of Marvel Studios.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), when Black Widow sacrificed herself for Hawkeye to get the Soul Stone, the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe needs a replacement and it will be Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). She must become a great hero in order to measure up to Natasha romanoff. But surely the first thing to understand is that Clint barton He could do nothing more for his “sister.”

Over time, you should become part of the New avengers And even though he has no powers, I’m sure Yelena Belova It will be essential in the most important and dangerous missions.

The fourth chapter of Hawk Eye It will premiere on Wednesday, December 8 at Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link.