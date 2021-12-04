Hawkeye: Why did Clint Barton have the arrow with Pym technology?

The great moment of the third episode of Hawkeye was presented with the great arrow that grows thanks to Pym particles, and Jeremy Renner explains why Clint Barton had that special bolt

The excitement shot like an arrow in the third episode of Hawkeye, the Marvel Studios series, where Clint Barton used a special date, which had Pym particles in one of the most shocking scenes of the third episode.

The Echoes chapter finally brought us the first confrontation between Clint Barton and Maya López, which resulted in a great chase in the streets of New York, which ended thanks to the special arrows of Hawkeye.

While Kate shot a regular arrow into the sky, Clint hit it with an arrow that had Pym particles on its tip, which made the bolt fired by Kate giant, which ended up destroying a truck.

In an interview for the official Marvel site, Jeremy Renner, protagonist of Hawkeye, explained why Clint Barton had that arrow with Pym particles.

“If you are going to have a special pointed arrow, it should be a Pym arrow, due to the relationship [de Hawkeye] with Ant-Man. That was such a cool thing. Now we are talking; now we feel more like avengers“.

Jeremy Renner’s reaction to the scene

Renner pointed out that I was struck by the idea of ​​the big arrow landing on one of the bridges in New York, something that he could see once the sequence was edited.

“You don’t really know what is happening all the time when you are filming it. When you see it, maybe as a preview, you think, wait what? Will that be in the visual effects? And yeah, that was something that got me really, really excited and I can’t wait for it to land”.

Clint Barton, has a seemingly simple mission: to reunite with his family at Christmas. Will it be possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit.

The Hawkeye series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, while Florence Pugh will make a guest appearance as Yelena Belova. Pugh will make his MCU debut in the movie Black Widow.

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Swordsman and Alaqua Cox as Echo.

The first episodes of the Hawkeye series is now available on the Disney + digital platform.

Source: Marvel

Take inspiration from the Hawkeye series

In 2012, Marvel Comics revamped one of its oldest and most underrated Avengers: Hawkeye.

In 22 regular issues and an annual, Matt Fraction and David Aja endowed Clint Barton with a previously unknown life of his own. In addition, they knew how to combine the youth and energy of the new Marvel archer, Kate Bishop, with the experience and hobbies of Barton.

For the first time in Mexico, this work, winner of several Eisner awards, is published in a comprehensive manner, which serves as the basis for the new Marvel Studios series.

