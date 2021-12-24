Hawkeye: what is the mystery behind the Rolex watch?

Finished Hawkeye, and in the last episode they revealed to us who owns the mysterious Rolex watch that we saw at the beginning of the series of Marvel studios. Find out in this note! Of course, if you haven’t seen all the chapters yet, watch out for spoilers.

With the sixth and last chapter of Hawkeye now available in Disney +, we terminate the series of Marvel studios of 2021. This episode, called Christmas is here?, reveals a mystery that we have been trying to decipher from the beginning: why is the Rolex watch so important and to whom does it belong?

The first time we saw this watch was at the beginning of the series, more specifically in the clandestine auction where the Tracksuit Mafia to steal it. In addition to this object, we also see that there was the sword and the disguise of Ronin. The Rolex had been recovered from the wreckage of the Avengers compound, which was destroyed by Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

Noting the importance they attached to it, both the mob (and their boss Kingpin) What Clint barton, This particular watch began to haunt theories about who it belonged to or what it could have hidden. However, with the last episode, the mystery was solved.

Let us remember that, during the series, Barton He told his wife everything about his missions, Laura. At the time of informing him that the watch had been stolen, concern was noted on the part of both (although more on the side of Laura) and they set out to find him, since what they talked about was very important. We later found out that this watch belonged to a former colleague of Clint and that if it fell into the wrong hands there would be grave danger. For this, Clint and kate they are going to retrieve it at the house of Threw out.

In episode six, the last, we discover that the owner of that Rolex is neither more nor less than Laura barton. They also show us a detail that can open the door to the past of Laura, which is not as common as we thought. On the back of the watch we saw that it has something engraved on it: the symbol of SHIELD and the number 19. Which would imply that in the past, she has been the SHIELD Agent 19.

As the chapters progressed, the character of Laura it was taking on more strength and importance. Helped Clint with investigations, in which someone with experience was needed, since he found out information quickly, and let’s not forget how fluent he is speaking in German. The scene where Laura speaks German to Clint To ask him about what else had disappeared from the complex raised doubts and theories about his past.

In the comics, the Agent 19 is known as Mockingbird, a character who used to be associated with Hawkeye, and with whom he had an affair. However, the name of this agent is not Laura, otherwise Barbara “Bobbi” Morse. This would not be the first time MCU decides to make some changes in the stories so that there is more relationship and connections between characters. At one point in the comics, it was believed that Mockingbird had died trying to save Hawkeye, but later it became known that she was a prisoner of the Skrulls. This detail could be related to the series Secret invasion that will come to Disney + in 2022.

Now in the series Marvel Agents of SHIELD we already met one Agent 19 with the name Barbara morsebut she was never called Mockingbird. This could mean that Laura, after you have retired, you have passed your code name to Barbara. In Agents of SHIELD presented to Morse in 2014, the year in which we assume that Laura She was already retired, if we are guided by the age of her children.

The interesting past of Laura could be a door to more content for Marvel studios. There are several possibilities in which you can use this information: show how you met Laura and Clint, your adventures / missions as partners in SHIELD, know more about her as Mockingbird, and more.

Maybe we are giving it a lot of spin and just Hawkeye He wanted to give us a nice detail about the life of Laura. But hey, we will have to wait for future projects of the MCU to see where they use this information and in what way.

