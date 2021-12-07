A scene from the last chapter of Hawkeye shows us a little more of the consequences of Avengers: Endgame. Read all the info in this note!

The last chapter of Hawkeye is already among us and revealed some rather important consequences of the events of Avengers: Endgame. In case you did not see the chapter, we recommend that you stop reading the note because it obviously contains spoilers for chapter number three of Hawkeye, the new Disney + series.

As we all know, the events of Endgame show us some consequences of the click of Thanos. But according to comments Clint barton, there are some consequences that we haven’t seen yet. One of them involves the time of Barton What Ronin. His family does not know that he became a murderer in search of revenge and wants him to continue to stay that way. But in addition to highlighting that he would be convicted of murder, Hawkeye account that another quite interesting consequence.

If you still do not have a Disney Plus account, or want to create a new one with a discount, click on this link.

While Clint talk to Kate bishop and they organize a plan to beat the gang of Kazi and Maya, comments that it is terrifying to think that there are more technology and artifacts than the Avengers in the world. Within these, is the sword of Ronin, and other elements that were taken from the Tower after it exploded in the first episode of the series.

Some fans, now that this detail was revealed, realized that the watch that the mafia Tracksuit It is quite similar to the one I used Tony to put on the suit Hombre de Hierro. And with this in mind, you might think that there are surely many other important weapons out there on the black market. MCU.

But now what Tony is dead, and several weapons turning, there is an event that could take place in the MCU: Armor wars. In this comic, the information from Tony It is stolen and several villains, with this new technology, decide to confront Stark and give him his own medicine. All this did not happen in the MCU, but it seems that everything is slowly leading us to the events that we will see in the series of War machine So what James rhodes you will have to put on the suit to recover the stolen technologies.

Although there is another quite interesting theory going around. Several fans realized that Electro in the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home It has a reactor similar to that of Tony. AND Doctor octopus It has some pretty modern arms, which some say might be technology from Tony. So it seems that we are slowly discovering how the tower explodes Avengers it’s having long-term consequences, which can only be talked about now that the world seems to be a little calmer.

Hawkeye Is available in Disney plus and premieres chapters every Wednesday. The first three episodes are now available and the series shows us what appears to be the retirement of a Clint barton of the MCU, to give its place to Kate Bishop.

Share it with whoever you want