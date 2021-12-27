They had planned a very different post-credits scene for Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series.

Attention SPOILERS. The entire first season of Hawk Eye in Disney plus and despite the fact that the fans of Marvel studios he liked it a lot, the post-credits scene was a bit disappointing. Since instead of advancing something new and intriguing about this Cinematic Universe, we only see the musical about the Avengers.

Now plans have been unveiled for the post-credits scene that would have solved the fate of two villains. Since in the final battle, we can see how they shrink two members of the «Chandaleros» and an owl takes them away. At the end of the credits we would have seen how the animal leaves them in their nest, but the vehicle returns to its normal state and they fall from the tree, miraculously coming out alive.

This shows that at no time did they think of showing the fate of Kingpin, since in the end we see how Maya lopez He points the gun at him and shoots but off-camera. Which means it might or might not be alive.

What will happen to the protagonists?

For now, we know that Maya lopez interpreted by Alaqua cox will have its own series titled THREW OUT. But they haven’t announced the second season of Hawk Eye, so everything indicates that Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) will take over from Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and we could get to see her in a movie of Young avengers. Although this has yet to be confirmed. In addition, it is also rumored that Yelena Belova, the new one Black widow, interpreted by Florence pugh it could have its own series.

While they are deciding the plans for these interesting characters, we can review the series as many times as we want Hawk Eye in the Disney Plus streaming platform.