In the early chapters of Hawkeye, you could see a bit of Clint Barton’s hearing loss. But… what made this happen?

There is an element from the comics of Marvel that had not yet been included in the character of Clint barton, which is the hearing loss of the same. But it seems that the new series of Marvel, Hawkeye, it will show us why the character is slowly losing his hearing. As this note contains spoilers, we recommend that you stop reading it if you have not seen the first two chapters of Hawkeye yet..

In the comics, there are several reasons given for Clint go deaf. One of them includes a scene in which Hawkeye he hurts his ear with one of his arrows. But in the end, this was not so since a comic came out explaining that it was not Clint who was injured that way but was The clown , one of the killers who works for the mob Tracksuit. This character, for the moment, would not be introduced in the MCU, so it doesn’t seem like Barton you have lost your hearing because of this.

Now, if we think a bit about the lifestyle that was displayed from Hawkeye along the MCU, and how slowly we discover certain new things from the eyes of a fanatic like it is Kate bishop, it seems that Marvel is slowly giving us the reasons why the Clint from the MCU you are slowly losing your hearing.

In the first episode, we see for the first time that Clint has a hearing aid. This is seen in the musical scene, where Barton the hearing aid is lowered so as not to hear what seems to be one of the worst works of Broadway (from the eyes of a Original Avenger). And we can see how his family tries to help him cope by speaking in sign language.

In the second chapter, we have a little clearer why Clint he does not have the same hearing as a few years ago. Kate goes straight to the point and asks how he lost his hearing. With a couple of flashbacks, they show us scenes from several movies that could be related to his poor hearing. A scene corresponds to Avengers: Age of Ultron, where to Clint they shoot him with a blast of energy.

Another scene shows us a giant explosion that takes place in Avengers While Hawkeye jump off a roof to get to a lower place. And finally, the explosion that destroys the compound of the Avengers on Avengers: Endgame seems to be the element that I leave to Clint no hearing. But this does not tell Kate, but it only passes through your head now Bishop he just tells him that “It’s a lot to tell”.

It makes sense that he gave this answer because, as we could see over the years, Clint seems to be a very reserved person. You could even say that not even all Avengers Did you know Clint he was slowly losing his hearing.

That Marvel I decide to incorporate this element of the character can only be seen as something positive. The MCU it is becoming increasingly inclusive, despite the fact that many do not want this to happen. A great example is the incorporation of the first homosexual couple in a movie as big as it is. Eternals. Many are happy to see more and more representation in movies from companies like Marvel. But there are always people who do not tolerate change and who consider that issues like these should not be discussed.

But putting all this aside Hawkeye already premiered its first two chapters on Disney Plus. And a new chapter will hit the platform every Wednesday. Many wonder if we will continue to see a little more of this new obstacle of Clint barton And although we don’t have a confirmation, it is likely that the subject of your audition will be touched on in a few more chapters.

