Hawkeye, the Clint Barton series comes to Disney + and we tell you what you need to know: characters, dates and more

The last series of the year Marvel it is Hawkeye and tomorrow we will be able to enter the life of Clint with the first two chapters in Disney +. So that you understand and have a little extra info, in this note we will tell you all about the characters.

The first two chapters of Hawkeye are around the corner. The latest series of Marvel of the year reaches Disney + tomorrow and it will prepare us for the Christmas season, since the typical and iconic decorations of the holidays in New York will be present. However, that is not the main thing. We will see Clint barton deal with the problems caused by his past, when he was the vigilante Ronin, and face various villains who are chasing him for what he did. The Avenger’s mission? Get to share the holidays with your family, and to be at home on time, you will receive the help of Kate bishop.

The events that occur in the six chapters of Hawkeye are after the events of Avengers: Endgame and it will be the first time that we will have Clint barton as the protagonist. In previous projects, the focus was always on other Avengers, such as Iron-Man, Captain America, Thor or lately Black widow. Also, with the series that he launched Disney + this year, we saw more about Scarlet Witch, Vision, Falcon, Winter Soldier and even Loki. Yes OK Hawkeye He was present in several MCU movies, he never had a leading role. So this is the perfect series to learn more about the best archer in Marvel.

The protagonists are: Jeremy renner What Clint barton and Hailee steinfeld What Kate bishop. In each chapter we will see how they work together and their relationship evolves, since that will be the heart of the series.

On Hawkeye we will see what happened to Barton after Endgame and also how he will deal with demons and bad memories of his time as Ronin. He will also try to be more with his wife and children after helping bring them back from the snap of Thanos. On the other hand we have Kate bishop, fan of Hawkeye. She trained for a long time to become a great fighter and archer and now we will see how she becomes the protégé of Clint, helps him with the enemies he meets and, incidentally, continues with his training.

They will not be alone. As the chapters progress we will see Lucky, a golden retriever that will accompany this pair. At first this dog was named Arrow and it belonged to Ivan Banionis, member of Tracksuit Mafia. In the comics, Clint shows the dog some kindness and, as thanks, Arrow attacks one of the mob men Hawkeye was fighting. However, Ivan’s men beat him and as a result he lost his left eye. Clint Barton takes care of him and renames him Lucky.

They will also appear in the series Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and more. Here we tell you who they will interpret:

Vera Farmiga is Eleanor Bishop and Brian d’Arcy James is Derek Bishop

Eleanor she is a very successful businesswoman. In the comics she is married to Derek Bishop and they have two daughters: Susan and Kate Bishop. In a moment to Eleanor she is left for dead and Derek is left in charge of his daughters. After that tragedy, Derek focuses too much on his business and philanthropic interests and withdraws a lot from his daughters.

Kate, as he fights crime, he meets a villain named Madame masque and, as he tries to defeat her and searches for information about her, he discovers that Eleanor She is in charge of carrying out all the criminal activity of the villain.

From what we saw in the trailer, in the series they will give it a twist, but we do not rule out the possibility that Eleanor Bishop may be behind a criminal organization. Also, we’ll see if they include any details or references to Eleanor’s vampire conversion that was discovered in the comic. West coast Avengers.

Fra Fee as Kazi

Kazimierz Kazimiercszak is a professional assassin known as The clown. In the comics this character is haunted by the memories of his past, in which he lost his family from the circus and his best friend in a military conflict. TO Kazi hired by the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia to kill Clint barton and in one of their encounters he stabs Hawkeye in the ears with an arrow, which makes him deaf.

This may be the reason why, in the trailers, Clint has hearing problems. While he is not completely deaf, something similar to this may have happened.

TO Kazi We saw him with the characteristic sports equipment of the mafia, as if he were part of it, but it may be that in some chapter he appears with his typical clown makeup.

Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne – Swordsman

Jack He is an expert sword fighter and is apparently obsessed with them. Also, is in a relationship with Eleanor Bishop.

In the comics Jacques duquesne He is a former carnival and circus actor, in his acts he demonstrated his great skills with knives, swords and other weapons. At a carnival he met a young man Clint Barton, He saw his potential and decided to train him for a while. Nevertheless, Swordsman, due to problems with gambling, he decides to rob the carnival, but Barton finds out. Trying to run away Duquesne he wants to stop him and leaves Clint for dead. Which we know does not happen because then he becomes Hawkeye.

After being known more for being a villain, Swordsman joins the Avengers for a time, although at first he was on a mission to spy on them, as he was working with the Mandarin. It basically has a constant back and forth with good and evil.

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez / Echo and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez

Maya lopez She is a Native American who was born deaf and is very talented in artistic fields: she is a pianist, dancer, acrobat, and skilled martial artist. Threw out has no relation to Hawkeye in the comics, so we’ll see how they adapt their story. What they changed and could give the point of connection between them is that, in the comics, she was the first to wear the costume of Ronin.

In the comics Wilson fisk (better known as Kingpin) Bush William lopez, the father of Maya, which worked for him. Kingpin then she takes it upon herself to raise her and that is how she becomes a murderer. Fisk takes advantage of the ability you have Maya to copy the movements he sees (hence his name Threw out) and tells you that Daredevil he was the one who killed his father.

Maya lopez will have a very important role in the MCU, since there will be a series of her in Disney +, call Threw out.

Florence Pugh returns as Yelena Belova

TO Yelena Belova we saw her for the first time in the movie of Black Widow, but he returns to seek revenge for his sister. This is much clearer to those who saw the Black Widow post-credits scene, where Valentina Allegra de Lafontaine (which we met in Falcon and the Winter Soldier) tells Yelena that Clint is responsible for the death of Natasha romanoff. For this Belova will appear at some point in the series to face Hawkeye.

The Barton family

Linda Cardellini as Laura Barton, Clint’s wife and we’ve already seen her in Avengers: Age of Ultron and in Avengers: Endgame.They have three children:

–Ava Russo as Lila Barton: She is the only woman and is the middle daughter of Clint and Laura. A color fact is that the actress is the daughter of the director of the MCU Joe Russo and we already saw her in Avengers: Endgame.

–Ben Sakamoto as Cooper Barton: He is the oldest son and we already saw him Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Endgame.

–Cade Woodard as Nathaniel Barton: The youngest of the three children of Clint and Laura Barton, and only appeared in Avengers: Endgame.

Every Wednesday we will have a new chapter of Hawkeye, except for tomorrow that we can see two. The last one will air on December 22 and will last approximately 45 minutes.

