Hawkeye screenwriter confirms West Coast Avengers easter egg

Tanner Bean, writer of the series Hawkeye confirmed that one of the easter eggs of the second episode of the program was a reference to the West Coast Avengers

Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues its course with Hawkeye, a series that has presented us with several Easter eggs not only from the stage in charge of Matt Fraction, but also another important time for the best archer in the world, when he was leader of the West Coast Avengers.

If you remember the second episode of Hawkeye, after the Tracksuit Mafia sets fire to Kate Bishop’s apartment, she and Clint Barton escape to the apartment of Kate’s aunt, whose name is Moira Brandon.

As we explained at the time, Moira Brandon is a retired actress whose mansion later becomes one of the West Coast Avengers facilities.

The screenwriter Tanner Bean confirmed on his twitter account that this easter egg was dedicated to the West Coast Avengers stage, the Avengers team that was commanded by Hawkeye.

Anyone notice the name on the posters in Kate’s aunt’s apartment ?? That’s right, it’s the former movie star and honorary #Avenger… Moira Brandon! Talk about a comics deeeeeep cut. – Tanner Bean (@tan_bean) November 29, 2021

Remembering the West Coast Avengers

Let’s go back to the year 1984, when Los Angeles became the center of the world for the Summer Olympics

1984 is the year movies like The Karate Kid, Ghostbusters, The Gremlins, and The Terminator burst onto the big screen.

In that year, writer Roger Stern and artist Bob Hall joined forces to introduce us to West Coast Avengers, a four-issue miniseries where Hawkeye recruits his wife Mockingbird, Wonder Man, Tigra, and Iron Man (with James Rhodes instead of Tony Stark. ), to begin their operations as a second group of the most powerful Heroes on the planet.

In the number 100 of the third volume of West Coast Avengers, published in November 1993, the story is told of how Moira Brandon saved Hawkeye and Mockinbird from the attack of Crossfire, but at the time of his noble action, Brandon suffers an attack and dies. , but not before selling them his mansion, which became the new headquarters of the Avengers.

I’ve always loved the #eastereggs in all of the #MCU movies and shows, so as one of the bigger #MarvelComics fans in the writers’ room, I had a blast digging into the IP every chance I got. – Tanner Bean (@tan_bean) November 29, 2021

“I’ve always loved easter eggs in every MCU movie and show, so as one of the biggest Marvel Comics fans in the writers room, I had a lot of fun researching the property whenever I got the chance.“Tanner Bean noted on his twitter account.

Clint Barton, has a seemingly simple mission: to reunite with his family at Christmas. Will it be possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit.

The Hawkeye series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, while Florence Pugh will make a guest appearance as Yelena Belova. Pugh will make his MCU debut in the movie Black Widow.

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Swordsman and Alaqua Cox as Echo.

The first episodes of the Hawkeye series is now available on the Disney + digital platform.

Source: Marvel Studios

