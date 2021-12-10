The Hawkeye series featured the new Black Widow and now a promo for the next episode explains her mission.

Attention SPOILERS. After the death of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in the film Avengers: Endgame (2019), the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe will have a new Black widow what will be Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). She appeared in the fourth episode of the series Hawkeye by Disney plus and now we know more details about his mission.

Here we leave you the promo of Hawk Eye:

How can we check the new Black widow wants to kill Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Will it succeed? We will find out very soon.

Why is that your mission?

In the post-credits scene of the film Black widow (2021), we could see how Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) approaches the grave of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson)as she considered her as her older “sister.” At that moment the countess appears Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and reveals that the person responsible for the Avenger’s death was Clint Barton (Jeremy Ranner) and you have to kill him. So now, that will be his mission in the series Hawk Eye. But we will have to wait for the last two episodes to find out what happens and if it will really end him or end up helping him against another more important villain.

But that will not be the only threat that Hawkeye will have, since it is also sought by the gangsters in the “tracksuit” who has a great boss who has not yet revealed his identity, but everything indicates that it will be Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). In addition, we have to discover what it is capable of Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton) the boyfriend of Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), the mother of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

So even though there are only two episodes of Hawk Eye, there are many open stories that must be resolved as the chapters are released in Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link.