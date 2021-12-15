We already know who the great villain of Hawkeye is and will undoubtedly delight all fans of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Since she began Hawk Eye There has been a villain in the shadows who even Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) says he is a very dangerous person. Now in the fifth episode we already know who he is, it’s about Kingpin. But things get more serious, since he is an ally of Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) mother of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Hawk Eye It has featured a few very interesting characters and they all may have the same enemy in common. Since on the one hand Clint barton you already know what it is capable of Kingpin, while Kate bishop he must discover what his mother’s connection to him is. Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) has been hired by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) which is related to this mobster. So you are in the middle of a worldwide conspiracy. By last, Maya Lopez / Echo (Alaqua Cox) just found out that Kingpin he wanted to see his father dead and maybe Kazi Kazimierczak (Fra Fee) be involved.

Here we leave you the first image of Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe:

An epic comeback.

The series of Daredevil from Netflix introduced the villain Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio)He was a brutal mobster who makes things very difficult for the blind hero. But now it’s already in Marvel studios thanks to the series Hawk Eye and surely it will not remain in a simple cameo. But it will be much more important in future projects. As if Valentina Allegra de Fontaine works for him, he can even control US Agent / John Walker (Wyatt Russell) or to Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl). Which means that there are still many unknowns. But at least we already have this great character back. A total success.

The series of Hawk Eye is currently broadcast on Disney plus and he only gives one episode to end.