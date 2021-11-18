Hawkeye presents his individual posters, and they are fantastic

Marvel Studios unveiled individual posters for Hawkeye, starring Clint Barton, Kate Bishop and Lucky the Pizza Dog.

The official Twitter account from the Hawkeye series released the posters with the following caption: “Check out the new Marvel Studios #Hawkeye character posters.” So without further ado, we leave you here the individual Hawkeye posters:

When the posters were released, as with the rest of the promotional material of the series, comments immediately arose about the closeness of the aesthetics and themes seen so far with Marvel comics. One of those who spoke out on social media was the artist Francesco Francavilla, who tweeted: “It’s cool to see the nod to my HAWKEYE # 12 cover”

Marvel Deluxe – Hawkeye Vol. 1

Your favorite Avenger. His favorite Young Avenger. Your dog that solves crimes. Come on, team hawk boy!

Clint Barton, a very experienced professional; Kate Bishop, a talented beginner. Two Hawkeyes hanging out, exchanging arrows, teaming up… It’s not what they think, they’re just friends, the only string that connects them is the bow.

Clint has enough problems with his ex-girlfriend, ex-wife, a “friend” and a redhead with his dream car; plus the army of gangsters in pants who wants the building they bought back and a dog who accumulates problems and has a nose for homicide and a great taste for pizza.

Oh, and Madame Mask and a killer clown.

The worthy Eisner adventures of Hawk Boy, Katie-Kate and Lucky the Pizza Dog. Admit it bro, you just hit the mark.

Collect Hawkeye # 1-11 and Young Avengers Presents # 6, written by Matt Fraction; and illustrated by David Aja, Javier Pulido, Steve Lieber, Jesse Hamm, Francesco Francavilla, Annie Wu, Matt Hollingsworth, Chris Eliopoulos and Alan Davis.

