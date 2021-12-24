Hawkeye presents an easter egg that connects with Avengers: Age of Ultron

The first season of Hawkeye came to an end, and with this outcome a particular Easter egg was presented which pays a kind of tribute to one of the films from phase two of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Age of Ultron.

If you remember in this tape, after Wanda Maximoff knocks out Captain America, Thor and Black Widow, Iron Man uses the Hulkbuster to stop a crazed Hulk, the team hides in the house of Clint Barton, where we know by first time to Laura Barton.

Tony Stark makes a comment, where he commented that Laura Barton was another SHIELD agent, something that had remained a characteristic joke of Stark, who also referred to Barton’s children as the mini agents.

Stark’s theories are true

In the finale of Hawkeye Episode 6, Clint Barton returns home with Kate to spend Christmas with his family.

Clint arrives with a rolex watch that had been clandestinely auctioned, along with other items that were found in the rubble of the Avengers compound that Thanos destroyed.

That watch belonged to SHIELD Agent 19, who was Laura Barton, whose code name was Mockingbird.

After all Tony Stark’s comment in Avengers: Age of Ultron about Laura Barton turned out to be completely true, something that was deduced by the easter egg that Hawkeye presented to us.

Clint Barton, has a seemingly simple mission: to reunite with his family at Christmas. Will it be possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit.

The Hawkeye series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, while Florence Pugh will make a guest appearance as Yelena Belova.

Hawkeye will also feature Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Fa Free as Kazi and Vincent D’Onofrio returns as the fearsome Kingpin.

The first season of the Hawkeye series is now available on the Disney + digital platform.

