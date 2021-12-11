The fourth episode of Hawkeye is already among us and we will tell you the impact it had on social networks. Know the details in this note!

The fourth chapters of Marvel They are slowly becoming the most anticipated of the fans, since several agree that they are usually the best of the seasons, and Hawkeye he was not far behind. The chapter number four in the series, which we are going to talk about with SPOILERS from now on, brings us back to a character whose return was expected from the scene post credits from Black widow: Yelena Belova.

Many speculated that Yelena, interpreted by Florence pugh, was going to have his return on the show. This is because the post credits scene of Black widow showed us a Yelena seeking revenge on the person who allegedly killed his sister: Clint barton. Since this scene came out and the series of Hawkeye was confirmed, everyone was waiting for this meeting.

Now, in the last minutes of the fourth chapter from Hawkeye, we finally got to see Yelena. From what can be understood from the reaction of Clint, does not seem to know that the person who attacked him with the intention of killing him is the sister of his best friend, Natasha Romanoff. When Kate he asks if he knows her, he simply tells him that someone hired a Black widow, so now his life is in danger.

One person who was very excited about her participation in the series was the actress who plays this Black widow. In its Instagram, just 9 hours of the premiere of the chapter uploaded a post to his account announcing that Yelena was back. And in his stories, his reaction to seeing himself for the first time in a series of Marvel.

But this seems not to have appealed to the fans of Marvel. When an episode of the series comes out, it is usually expected two days until you can talk to spoilers of the same. Pugh He directly uploaded this spoiler without waiting long for the premiere of the chapter and it seems that they wanted to lower the account of Instagram for this very reason.

In a story of Instagram, expressed his dissatisfaction with this act and explained why he decided to upload the photos as well as the video. “I never thought that a post about how I love having appeared in a series was going to be eliminated… but here we are. Someone on this network complained, so now I am prevented from posting my own participation in a series in which I am very involved. Too ridiculous. Be in Hawkeye It is a privilege and I thank those who welcomed on and off the set as well as everyone who is watching the series “, public.

All this negativity that the actress received aside, it seems that her participation is something that many people on the series wanted to happen. The very Kate bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) reposted in his stories the post from Florence where he announced that Yelena I returned to. In this history, Steinfeld put: “Thanks to God for Florence pugh“, which clearly indicates that he is very happy with the actress’s participation in the series.

On the other hand, the directors of the series said that the participation of Pugh it was “a dream come true”. In an interview, Bert and Bertie, directors of chapters 3, 4 and 5 of Hawkeye, they explained that they saw Black widow before its release and wanted to continue the character’s story.

In this same interview, they explained how Pugh seems to know the character better than anyone. “For example, we chose certain outfits for her to wear, but Florence would say ‘I like it, but we’re also talking about Yelena and this would be better ‘”, declared.

We are likely to have Yelena for a while in the MCU, despite not being a confirmation from anyone in the world of Marvel, there was a pretty clear wink in the episode of Hawkeye that that way will not be the last time we see Yelena. Clint tells to Kate as his best shot was the one he did not take. This is a reference to when they asked him to kill Natasha, but decided not to and made a great friendship with this Black widow.

In the final scene of Hawkeye, Kate has a chance to shoot Yelena and slow it down. But it does not, which can be considered a parallel with what Clint told him about his relationship with Natasha Is this the indication that in the future we will see a friendship between Kate Y Yelena? Many say that these two characters would be the ones to respectively replace Clint already Natasha, so it would not be so crazy to think this.

To know how this friendship will develop, if it does, we will have to wait to see the last two chapters of Hawkeye that the Wednesday 15 Y December 22th. Several media say that the penultimate episode will have a much stronger impact on social media than the one who had the fourth. The first four chapters of Hawkeye are available on Disney Plus.

