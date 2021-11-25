Hawkeye introduces a new heroine in the MCU ... and it's not Kate Bishop

The second episode of Hawkeye brought us the debut of a heroine who will be important in the MCU’s plans on digital platforms

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been characterized by making use of the thousands of characters that inhabit La Casa de las Ideas to present them to new generations through cinema or digital platforms. And the Hawkeye series has finally seen the debut of a new heroine within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), beyond Kate Bishop.

Don’t Miss: Hawkeye Brings Christmas To Life In New York City

Hawkeye’s plot follows Clin Barton, who decides to help Kate Bishop after the archer adopts the mantle of Ronin, the vigilante who killed off members of the mob in the midst of bloody revenge.

Towards the end of chapter two, Clint and Kate fall into the hands of the Tracksuit Dracula, a gang of mob members who inform the gang leader that the two vigilantes fell into their hands.

The way to communicate with this leader is by signs, which indicates the arrival of Maya López on the scene, who will become Echo.

Meet Echo and the arrival of the Kingpin?

In the comics, Echo debuted in the pages of Daredevil # 9 (December, 1999) Maya Lopez is a deaf Native American who acquires the ability to copy the movements and fighting style of another person, making her an opponent. formidable in battle.

Before becoming Echo, Maya Lopez was the bearer of Ronin, even before Clint Barton used this alias.

Maya was adopted by Wilson Fisk, better known as Kingpin, who groomed her to become an assassin in his service, fighting Daredevil, whom he considered a threat to Wilson Fisk, until she fell in love with Matt Murdock.

Alaqua Cox is the actress who will play Echo, both in the series Hawkeye and in his solo show, and will also be the interpreter of the heroine, in what is his first opportunity in television and film.

Clint Barton, has a seemingly simple mission: to reunite with his family at Christmas. Will it be possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a Super Hero.

The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit.

The Hawkeye series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, while Florence Pugh will make a guest appearance as Yelena Belova. Pugh will make his MCU debut in the movie Black Widow.

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, and Alaqua Cox as Echo.

The first episodes of the Hawkeye series is now available on the Disney + digital platform.

It may interest you: Hawkeye: Captain America’s musical theater play It was almost a reality!

Source: Marvel

Hawkeye hits the mark in SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

Clint Barton, a very experienced professional; Kate Bishop, a talented beginner. Two Hawkeyes hanging out, exchanging arrows, teaming up… It’s not what they think, they’re just friends, the only string that connects them is the bow.

Barton has enough problems with his ex-girlfriend, ex-wife, a “friend” and a redhead with his dream car; plus the army of gangsters in pants who wants the building they bought back and a dog who accumulates problems and has a nose for homicide and a great taste for pizza.

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico brings you Hawkeye Vol. 1, authored by Matt Fraction, in a special volume that you cannot miss.

It is also being read

Captain America’s musical theater play was almost a reality!

Tony Dalton starts filming Hawkeye in the Marvel Universe

Lessons from the first Hawkeye trailer

How did Jeremy Renner get here?

Vincent D’Onofrio would return as Kingpin for Hawkeye