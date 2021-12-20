Sure you follow the series and you know what we mean. No? Nevermind, these Hawkeye Inspired Cinnamon Snickerdoodle Cookies are delicious.

By Jenn Fujikawa

It is the time of the Christmas decorations, the gimmicked arrows and the cookies.

If you’ve already seen Hawkeye Episode 4, “Partners, Am I Right?”, You know that Clint Barton and Kate Bishop hit the road and hunt for their missing trick arrows, but they’re going to need some help. The Live Role Players go to the rescue: Grills, Wendy, Missy and Orville agree to help exchange materials for a new wardrobe. Thus, it seems that an association has been formed, within an association.

The real focus here is the cinnamon snickerdoodles that Grills is baking in his apartment. What a whirlwind of day: fighting crime, baking cookies … understandably all too much for Clint, but think of those cinnamon sugar treats, and what a great payoff they will be after finding those dangerous projectiles, bro!

Hawkeye Inspired Cinnamon Snickerdoodle Cookie Baking Recipe

Recipe for 36 cookies

For the cookies

2-3 / 4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons cream of tartar

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1-1 / 4 cups sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

For the cinnamon sugar

1/4 of cup of sugar

2-1 / 2 teaspoons cinnamon

Instructions

1: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Prepare the parchment paper baking sheets.

2: In a bowl, whisk together the flour, cream of tartar, bicarbonate of soda and salt. Set aside.

3: In the bowl of an electric mixer, mix the butter and sugar until combined.

4: Add the eggs and vanilla.

5: Gradually add the flour mixture until well combined. Refrigerate the dough for 30 minutes.

6: Take 2 tablespoons of the dough and roll into a ball.

7: In a small bowl, mix the sugar and cinnamon. Roll the mixture into a ball and place it on the prepared baking sheets, squashing it slightly. Continue with the rest of the dough.

8: Bake for 8 minutes. Let sit for 1 to 2 minutes, then remove from baking sheets and cool on wire racks.

Ready, enjoy your cookies as you saw them in Hawkeye.

Via: Marvel.com

Follow Kate and Clint’s story in our online store with:

Marvel Deluxe – Hawkeye Vol. 2

The final chapter in a winning series of more than one Eisner where Fraction and Aja reinvented the Avenger of the bow and arrow!

Disoriented after recent events, Hawkeye wants to know his new status quo. Who is on your side? Against him? Who seeks to kill him and why? Clint rushes to hit rock bottom, and as soon as he does, his brother appears. After a life of bad decisions, Clint and Barney Barton realize that they must save each other … If they don’t kill each other first. Clown and the Pants Mafia lay siege to the building, and the first round doesn’t go well at all. Now that they are both injured and one of them has lost his hearing, will the brothers become easy targets for the Pants Mafia? Have you ever seen Rio Bravo? The Bartons prepare for a one-of-a-kind shootout! Don’t miss it, Bro.

The worthy Eisner adventures of Hawk Boy, Katie-Kate and Lucky the Pizza Dog.

