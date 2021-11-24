Marvel’s newest series for Disney Plus is Hawkeye. But… What characters from the MCU return and which will appear for the first time in the series?

The last series to premiere from Marvel for Disney Plus it is Hawkeye, where we will see again (and probably for the last time) the character of Clint barton. The Phase 4 of the MCU We are a bit used to seeing characters who did not have solo films in another format, such as series, and so far they have exceeded the expectations of the fans.

And after a long time, the opportunity finally came to Clint barton to have a series that revolves around his alter ego, Hawkeye. After the events of Endgame, we are left with a Clint who apparently wants to quit his role as a superhero so he can spend time with his family. But everything seems to indicate that this is not going to be very easy.

The series mainly has the objective of introducing the replacement of Hawkeye: Kate Bishop. Although everything seems to indicate that not only will this new character be presented, but that we will also be able to see characters from the comics finally for the first time in the MCU. And we will also see some familiar faces returning for the series. Next, we tell you which actors (and which characters) appear in Hawkeye.

A character appearing for the first time in Hawkeye, and her appearance makes sense because she is the mother of Kate bishop, it is Eleanor Bishop interpreted by Vera farmiga. The character in the comics did not have much prominence, since he supposedly died when Kate was a girl, but later it was discovered that she was still alive and involved in the evil plans of Madame Mask.

Another character who reaches the MCU it is Maya lopez, better known as Threw out, interpreted by Alaqua cox. Threw out is not a character that is closely related to Hawkeye in the comics, but if she was the first to wear the costume Ronin. Maya lopez is a Native American assassin and is one of the few deaf characters in Marvel, With Hawkeye. But if you want to follow the history of the comics, Maya would be one of the characters that will introduce Daredevill to the MCU. This is because Threw out he had intentions to kill this superhero when he found out that he was supposedly responsible for his father’s death. Threw out will appear for the first time in Hawkeye, but it will have its own series spin off.

Finally, one of the characters who joins the MCU it is Jack Duquesne, better known as Swordsman, interpreted by Tony Dalton. Jack He is an expert in sword fighting and is often obsessed with them. The character is also in a loving relationship with Eleanor. In the comics, Jack becomes a Avenger for a time, despite being a villain who later preferred to join the heroes’ side.

Some returning characters are Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini), Lila Barton (Ava Russo), Cooper Barton (Ben Sakamoto) and Nathaniel Barton (Cade Woodard), which makes sense since they are the family of our protagonist. Other new characters are Kazi (Fra Fee), who is a hit man known as The Clown, and Ivan (Aleks Paunovic) and Tomas (Piotr Adamczyk), who are part of the mob Tracksuit.

One of the rumors that has been around since it came out Black widow is that a certain character will appear in Hawkeye. This character would be Yelena Belova, sister of Natasha Romanoff, who starred in the post credits scene of the film Black widow. This scene is the main reason the character is believed to be will return to hawkeye.

But now we just have to wait for all these characters to appear in the series. Many want to see Hawkeye to know a little more about the character of Clint barton and see for the first time in the MCU to his supposed replacement, Kate bishop. The first two chapters of the series are now available at Disney Plus.

