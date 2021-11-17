Hawkeye: How will Clint Barton and Yelena Belova face off?

Rhys Thomas, director of the series Hawkeye, spoke of the battle that will be presented between Clint Barton and Yelena Belova, a meeting that is looming more than explosive

The premiere of Hawkeye is just around the corner, and in this series Yelena Belova will return, who has been assigned the mission to finish off Clint Barton, who is blamed for the death of Natasha Romanoff.

If you remember the post-credits scene in Black Widow, Yelena Belova is given the mission by Valentina (the scheming government agent played by Julia-Louis Dreyfus) to neutralize Barton, something Hawkeye’s director Rhys Thomas talks about.

“I can’t talk about it… But yeah, we know his past and obviously what happened in Endgame. We know in these first two episodes that Clint is dealing with the consequences of that.“.

Thomas avoided giving details of the meeting between Barton and Belova, but made it clear that the friendship will not be evident between these two characters.

“But in terms of how they are, I can’t (forward), I’ll just pretend … Imagine it’s a happy meeting, where you chat over coffee and sort things out.”.

The Hawkeye series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, while Florence Pugh will make a guest appearance as Yelena Belova. Pugh made his MCU debut in the movie Black Widow.

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, and Alaqua Cox as Echo.

The Hawkeye series will arrive on Disney Plus on November 24, 2021.

Source: Marvel

Hawkeye hits the mark in SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

Clint Barton, a very experienced professional; Kate Bishop, a talented beginner. Two Hawkeyes hanging out, exchanging arrows, teaming up… It’s not what they think, they’re just friends, the only string that connects them is the bow.

Barton has enough problems with his ex-girlfriend, ex-wife, a “friend” and a redhead with his dream car; plus the army of gangsters in pants who wants the building they bought back and a dog who accumulates problems and has a nose for homicide and a great taste for pizza.

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico brings you Hawkeye Vol. 1, authored by Matt Fraction, in a special volume that you cannot miss.

