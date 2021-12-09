Hawkeye: How is the relationship between Maya Lopez and Kingpin?

Maya Lopez has emerged as a threatening series on Hawkeye’s horizon, not only because of her extraordinary ability to mimic fighting techniques, but also because of her dangerous relationship with the Kingpin.

The Hawkeye series introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe a character who can connect the mighty Kingpin within phase four of the MCU, Maya Lopez, the deaf-mute young woman who will be known as Echo.

In the third episode of the series we met part of the childhood of Maya Lopez, daughter of William Lopez, one of the trusted men of the great boss of the Tracksuit Mafia. In one of these flashbacks William refers to this mysterious man as his uncle, who is apparently Wilson Fisk, one of the most dangerous criminals in New York.

After Ronin assassinates William Lopez, Maya prepares in the best combat schools to become one of the leaders of the Tracksuit Mafia, and one of her objectives is to find Ronin, responsible for the death of several of the members of the criminal organization, including Maya’s father.

Lopez demonstrates his advanced skills in hand-to-hand combat and martial arts, something he puts to the test by fighting in two episodes first with Clint Barton and later with Kate Bishop.

Maya trusts Kazi, who is her right arm and is the link between her and her uncle, the real boss of the Tracksuit Mafia.

How are Echo and Kingpin related in the comics?

In the comics Maya López makes her debut in the pages of Daredevil # 9 (December, 1999). Lopez describes that when her father died, her business partner, Kingpin, would take care of her by paying for her education, so Kingpin sent her to the best schools in the world.

Lopez developed the ability to copy the movements of anyone he wants to match in his movements. In her childhood and adolescence, Maya imitated the movements of different musicians, as well as dancers, but as she grew older, Maya was instructed in different fighting specialties.

With this great ability to imitate and improve combat movements, the Kingpin took advantage of that bond created between adoptive father and daughter to incorporate her into the ranks of his corps of assassins and his first mission was to eliminate Daredevil.

However, far from eliminating Matt Murdock, Maya begins to fall in love with the Man Without Fear. Being with Daredevil cost López his innocence and the collapse of his father figure.

Right or wrong, Maya had lived her teens and beyond believing that Wilson Fisk was a kind man who stepped in to help her. To prevent Lopez from killing him, Matt Murdock had to destroy that falsehood.

Before this revelation, Maya Lopez turns against Wilson Fisk and becomes an ally of Daredevil, and even briefly adopted the mantle of Ronin, before it was left in the hands of Clint Barton.

Following the first season of Hawkeye, Echo will headline his solo series, the plot of which still remains a mystery.

The first episodes of the Hawkeye series is now available on the Disney + digital platform.

Source: Marvel

