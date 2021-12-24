Kingpin reappears in the Disney + Hawkeye series, but how did the lapse affect the character?

One of the key questions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something that was established during the Avengers and is moving into this new phase, is what happened to many characters during the span. Recent Marvel series on Disney + have explored this timeline with more information on how that part of the timeline ultimately affected certain character arcs. And with some of the Netflix characters returning to the MCU, we have even more slots to fill. (Spoiler eye from Spider-man: No way home). One of them is Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin and what that guy has been up to since we last saw him screen. The actor was happy to update people after his appearance on Hawk Eye.

While speaking with CinemaBlend about his role on the Disney + series, Vincent D’Onofrio spoke at length about the character of Wilson Fisk / Kingpin. He talked about some of the changes that have occurred between his time on Netflix and his “new” role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It should be remembered that Netflix’s Daredevil in which D’Onofrio began are not considered canon of the MCU even though the characters are beginning to make their way into these new stories. D’Onofrio spoke specifically about what happened to his character during the span, the time after Thanos’ snap that saw half the population of the universe disappear. Vincent D’Onofrio also linked it to how his character has changed since then.

“I mean, obviously, my character in Hawkeye is physically stronger and can take a lot more physical abuse. But my approach to him is exactly the same approach that I did in Daredevil … It was always established to me that it is after the lapse and that he (Fisk) has lost the power he had in Daredevil, and wants it back … In Hawkeye, he considers that he has lost control of his city a little and wants to regain it.

This is interesting information and one of the first clear lines between what happened on Netflix and what is happening in the MCU. While it is clear that we are not in a continuation of the Defenders timeline, it appears that Kevin Feige and company are working to maintain at least a semblance of coherence between those two worlds. This gives more credibility to previous iterations of the characters. Vincent D’Onofrio is definitely playing it that way.

And in terms of the story arcs, the span offers the perfect reboot for Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin. He’s out of jail, but he’s also working his way back up the criminal ladder in New York City. We know he has the brains and the strength to pull it off (he’s much stronger in the MCU now), but he doesn’t have the clout he had before the snap. This would also make sense and why he is now on a different rung of the criminal hierarchy.

It’s clear that Marvel Studios has plans for the folks at Netflix with Vincent D’Onofrio joining Charlie Cox as the first people to re-enter this timeline. We saw Cox make a brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, And while we haven’t seen him as Daredevil yet, we will surely see that sooner rather than later. There was a brief moment that hinted that he had the same powers in the MCU as he did during the Netflix series. In all, Marvel has played the Netflix transition perfectly thus far with the first two characters to arrive. Hopefully we’ll start seeing others soon, like Jon Bernthal as the Punisher or Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones.

You can now see the entire season of Hawkeye on Disney + with your subscription.