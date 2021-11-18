Actor Jeremy Renner wanted to reveal what the true superpower of Hawkeye is within the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Hawkeye / Clint Barton interpreted by Jeremy renner He has no powers, he is only very skilled with the bow and in hand-to-hand fighting. Even so, within the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe has been able to measure up to other great heroes such as Thor, Captain America, Hombre de Hierro or Hulk.

Now, they will premiere the new series of Hawk Eye on the streaming platform Disney Plus and in an interview promoting the show, Jeremy renner wanted to reveal the true power of his character.

If you look at all of Clint’s relationships… He convinced Wanda to put on her boots and become an Avenger and supported Natasha throughout this whole thing. Now with Hailee it’s the same. Maybe it’s just the father of the MCU. Maybe that’s his superpower.

You may be absolutely right as you are the only one Avengers that he has done everything solely so that his family could live in a slightly better world. In addition, on some occasions it has served as a support to other characters and as a glue that has united the heroes in the hardest moments. So surely the general story would not have been the same without him.

Now it will have a series as the protagonist.

After being a luxury secondary since he debuted in Thor (2011), now Hawk Eye will star in his own show on Disney Plus. Where he will show all his fighting skills and once again be as a parent or guardian to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), precisely the heroine destined to be his successor.

The Serie Hawk Eye will premiere on November 24 at Disney Plus, the platform where you can see all the deliveries of Marvel studios.