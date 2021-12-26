One of the directors of the show was very surprised by the post-credits scene that Marvel Studios chose for the Disney Plus series Hawkeye.

Attention SPOILERS. As usual, the series of Marvel studios they also have post-credits scenes. For Hawk Eye have decided to show the song of the musical of the Avengers that we saw in the first episode.

It’s probably one of the most anti-climatic post-credits scenes and it doesn’t advance anything that we’ll see in the upcoming shows. But it continues with the Christmas atmosphere of the series.

Inside Marvel Studios they worried about how people would react.

During a recent interview, the director Rhys Thomas, admitted that he was concerned that the post-credits music scene of Hawk Eye disappoint the public.

“I was not aware. It wasn’t planned that this was the way the show was going to close. Actually, I was a bit in the dark too. I was curious, like: Will this space be reserved to put something else? In the tradition that Marvel Studios is known for. I was waiting for what was going to be. Yes, they made the decision to put the musical at the end there, which, honestly, was a bit conflicted because, as a fan, I say: People want to see something, they want to know what comes next. Is this going to disappoint you? To be fair again, for the team, it’s like, no, no, no, it’s Christmas, it’s light.

“We have so much blood in this episode of Hawkeye… So this is fun. It’s a fun pitch at the end and it’s a good way to fire people. Here’s how it happened and in terms of what it was, that was part of … Obviously when we shot it for Episode 1, we shot it all, but obviously on Episode 1 the focus was Jeremy Renner and less on the performance. It was an evolution of that.

Did you like the post-credits scene? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. The first season of Hawk Eye It is now available on Disney Plus.