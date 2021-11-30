The Marvel Studios Hawkeye series is currently airing on the Disney Plus streaming platform and many are wondering about the future of the hero.

Hawkeye / Clint Barton interpreted by Jeremy renner carries in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe from the movie Thor (2011). He went from being a SHIELD Agent to be part of the Avengers, in addition, their actions were key to be able to stop Thanos. Now, it seems that he wants to have a normal life and has found in Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) an ideal substitute.

Therefore, many fans of Marvel studios they had already assumed that the series Hawk Eye It was going to be the great farewell of the character of the Cinematic Universe, but the producer Trinh tran He has said that there are still many stories to tell.

“There are always new stories to tell, especially with Clint Barton. There is much more to explore. We will have to wait and see what happens, but Jeremy Renner is amazing to work with. He loves his character, he is the only person who really knows who Clint Barton is. I think there are possibilities. We’ll see”.

He is one of the most beloved characters.

In the series Hawk Eye we can see how the battles he has participated in Clint barton They have left their mark on his body and now he is going deaf. But, the fact that he has no powers, no armor to protect him and still lives up to Thor, Hombre de Hierro, Captain America or Hulk, makes it so popular. This is how he explains it Trinh tran:

“I think that’s one of the biggest reasons the public likes it. He’s one of the only heroes without superpowers, but he always saves the day. He is a common man. The message is that if you put in effort, you can do anything. He can stand alongside the other Avengers, who can fly and have special abilities, and be able to fight and do whatever it takes to save the world. I think this is very inspiring for the viewers. You can make an effort and you don’t need super powers to be a hero. “

The series of Hawk Eye It consists of 6 episodes and we can see very interesting characters such as Kate bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Echo / Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga). The remaining chapters will premiere on Wednesdays in Disney Plus, the streaming platform where all the Marvel Studios content is.