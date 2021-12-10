The directors of Hawkeye have revealed how excited they are to introduce a Marvel Studios character to the Disney Plus series.

Attention SPOILERS of the series Hawk Eye that is currently being broadcast on the streaming platform Disney plus. In the fourth episode we were able to see Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) what is the new Black widow. She is on a mission to kill Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), so we will surely see it again in the last two episodes of this season.

The creative team formed by Bert and Bertie, have been responsible for directing some of the episodes of Hawkeye and have revealed what it has meant to bring back to Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh): Bringing her story to this was a dream come true. Since we are fans of Florence and what she had done with the character of Yelena. So it was very exciting.

The actress takes her role very seriously.

The directors of Hawk Eye revealed how positive the attitude of Florence pugh: “For example, we had chosen a certain outfit for her to wear, but she said, I get it. But also, we are talking about Yelena. She was so good at choosing things for good reasons.

“There was a time when we were going to change Florence for a specialist and she said, I can do that. And he did and it was amazing. Having actors who are so capable and willing to be a part of the physical means that we can keep my cameras on them longer and keep the audience in the action longer. So it was a gift for us.

It must be remembered that it was entrusted to Yelena Belova remove Clint barton in the post-credits scene of the film Black widow, but probably the arrival of some other villain will change his plans. Although we’ll find out when the next episodes of Hawk Eye in the streaming platform Disney Plus.