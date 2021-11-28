The Hawkeye series has a scene that connects directly to the 2012 Avengers movie.

Marvel studios has created a Cinematic Universe where all movies and series are connected. A clear example is Hawk Eye which begins by showing us the young version of Kate bishop who was in New York during the Chitauri attack. She can see how The Avengers defend citizens, but is impressed with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) since he has no powers or armor, but is at the height of Thor, Hulk, Hombre de Hierro or Captain America.

This scene is shocking and an authentic “Fan service”, but it has a continuity glitch that you might not see, but which obviously hasn’t gone unnoticed by those who track down to the smallest detail of everything it does Marvel studios.

On Hawk Eye, young Kate looks down the street from her destroyed house, we can see the Stark Tower which is missing some letters. In the series the letter K it’s still on the label, but in the movie, at that point it had already exploded. So it shouldn’t look like this.

Marvel wants this series to be a Christmas classic.

“I hope Hawkeye is a necessary viewing for the holidays. It’s fun, we’ve always wanted to do a Christmas story. We had a little bit in Iron Man 3 that was our Christmas story, but no one really sees it as a Christmas story, even though we consider it a Christmas movie. But this, blatantly, is a vacation story. “ Said Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios.

“I love the idea that Hawkeye is a perennial thing that people can see every Christmas season. I love that it opens just before Thanksgiving and concludes just before Christmas. For the first time you get an Avengers title on Disney +, which is great. Jeremy Renner, of course, is the best, and he is the reason to do it. Fortunately, Hailee Steinfeld wanted to work with him, so we got him to play Kate Bishop, and it’s that couple that I think will make the holidays very happy. “ Concluded Kevin Feige.

Hawk Eye is currently airing on Disney Plus.