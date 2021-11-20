Actor Jeremy Renner reveals how Hawkeye deals with the death of Black Widow in the movie Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Marvel studios is about to release Hawk Eye on Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link. The series will continue the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) and therefore Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) he feels guilty about the sacrifice he made Black widow to obtain it Soul Gem.

At the press conference of the series Hawk Eye, the actor Jeremy renner wanted to highlight how his character feels:

«There are many things that are lost. It’s about on the show, which I think is wonderfully intimate. About our characters as well as the audience. There is a lot of weight being carried. There may be a grumpy appearance to this resting face on the show, but ultimately it comes only from the weight, the horrors, the tragedies and the loss that come with the game.

“Managing losses is a superhero game, and the lightness and sparkle that Hailee’s character brings counteracts that. It is quite cathartic, and I think quite beautiful.

Actress Hailee Steinfeld discussed the possibility of participating in a Young Avengers movie.

Hailee steinfeld will debut in Marvel studios with the series of Hawk Eye, but surely his character will have a great journey in the coming years. That is why they asked him about the Young Avengers.

“I mean listen, this feels so crazy to me right now sitting here with this group of people. I am so grateful to be a part of this show and this universe, and it is just the beginning. The show isn’t even out, so I’m looking forward to that day. “

The Serie Hawk Eye will premiere on November 24, 2021 in Disney Plus. Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments below.