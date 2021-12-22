Hawkeye explains the mystery of the clock

In the Hawkeye series, from the first moment a watch appears that seems important and has already been given a reasonable explanation.

In the first episode of Hawk Eye we can see how there is a clandestine auction with rare and valuable objects. Attendees can bid on a dinosaur skeleton, Ronin’s costume, and a watch. Now the sixth and last chapter has been released and they have revealed who it belongs to and what it means. Apart from being a moment sponsored by Rolex.

Attention SPOILERS. After the great battle in New York, Clint barton makes it home for Christmas. He brings gifts for his children and returns the watch to its rightful owner, his wife Laura barton interpreted by Linda Cardellini. On the reverse of the clock we can see the SHIELD logo and the number 19. What does it mean?

In the comics, Barbara “Bobbi” Morse, also known as Mockingbird, was presented as the SHIELD Agent 19. She married Hawk Eye. So the name of Laura barton It’s probably to hide his identity and put his spy days behind him. This explains perfectly why she helps Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) so you can talk alone with Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) And it also reveals why she is so permissive with her husband’s reckless actions. Since he probably also has a dark past.

This confirms that the Agents of SHIELD series is not canon of Marvel Studios.

If the true identity of Laura barton is Agent 19 / Barbara “Bobbi” Morse, that means Bobbi morse from the series Agents of SHIELD interpreted by Adrianne palicki belongs to another Cinematic Universe. Leaving that series out of Marvel studios.

