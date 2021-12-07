Episode 5 of Hawkeye It will cause an immense commotion on the internet. At the moment we have three of the six episodes of the series and it has established the general line of the series. The introduction of Kate bishop as the successor to Clint barton and the latter’s efforts to keep his Ronin phase hidden.

But with three more episodes before the show’s first season ends, there are a fair number of open plot lines. Including Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) and Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton), the appearance of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) that ties in with the post-credit scene of Black Widow, Echo (Alaqua Cox) and her uncle. But everything seems to indicate that the fifth episode will be the one that leaves us all speechless.

The report comes from Matt Webb Mitovich of TVLine. “The fifth episode of Hawkeye will make Twitter explode “, without giving much more details. This will be released next December 15 on Disney +.

The return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin in ‘Hawkeye’?

The most mentioned theory is the appearance of Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin. The actor played Wilson Fisk in Daredevil, in the Netflix series. Although those productions seem to have ceased to be canon, Kevin Feige has confirmed the return of Charlie cox What Matt murdock to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That is why the return of D’Onofrio in Hawkeye It is quite possible and a big surprise for millions of fans who will take to social networks to comment on this revelation. The episode will be directed by Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, better known as Bert and Bertie, who already directed the third episode, which was brilliant.

Also, the episode premieres one day before Spider-Man: no way home hit theaters around the world. Both productions take place in New York. Coincidence? Maybe not, since there are also rumors of the appearance of Charlie cox in the movie. We will find out in the next few days.