As the chapter ends “Partners, Am I Right?” (1×04) from Hawk Eye (Jonathan Igla, 2021), with a difficult turnout, a clash of four and an emotional nod to one of the greatest tragedies of Avengers: Endgame (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2019), we cannot be surprised by the echoes we hear when we begin the next one, which is titled “Ronin” (1×05).

The first time we heard those words was in the movie Black widow (Cate Shortland, 2021), and to that same context we are then led in a flashbackAmazing.

In it, they offer us the missing piece between the development of the film and its post-credits scene, which, in fact, already pointed to this series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus with the intervention of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and the Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), an enigmatic character we met in the episode “Truth” (1×05) of Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Michael Waldron, 2021). Thanks to the lucid composition of the flashback, it gives us chills to understand what is happening.

Two characters and the same duel in ‘Hawkeye’

Following the prologue, we are pleased to be aware of how Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) emotional journey prior to Hawk Eye may now influence that of a fledgling superhero like Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The immediate meeting, on the other hand, smells very much to the spirit and amusing verbiage of Alexei Shostakov (David Harbor), so it must be said that how you can tell who is his father’s false daughter. But the conversation it leads to is not funny at all, but a really haunting eloquence.

Also, a little detail that connects this series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Spider-Man: No Way Home (Jon Watts, 2021). As with The Avengers (Joss Whedon, 2012) the later scene, in which Jeremy renner prove again that its poignant capabilities have not been a flower of a day in “Partners, Am I Right?”, and it is insisted that Clint Barton’s duel for his friend Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) constitutes one of the narrative threads that are wanted to be collected in Hawk Eye.

An episode and three great revelations

Directors Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, or Bert and Bertie (Kidding), they repeat on “Ronin” after taking care of “Echoes” (1×03) and “Partners, Am I Right?” (1×04). But the scriptwriter of the chapter, Jenna Noel Frazier, is on premiere. In her previous cinematographic career, it only appears that she has been an actress in the feature film Sex / Absurd (Kenneth Quinn Brown, 2011) and the short The Prowler and staff writer of the miniseries The Romanovs (Calvin Reeder, Matthew Weiner, 2018). But we can agree that he defends himself quite well here.

The obviously depressing streak from his episode on Hawk Eye, adequate in any case, it breaks the moment the two protagonists decide to solve the problems that disturb them once and for all. Let Clint Barton use his skills in plan Predator (John McTiernan, 1987) is nice; after which, the tension goes through the roof Ythey stoke us with a shocking revelation, which comes to further darken the past of the superhero archer and give greater meaning to his behavior prior to Avengers: Endgame.

But it is not the only swerve that “Ronin” leaves us. Jenna Noel Frazier, Bert, Bertie and, of course, Jonathan Igla are not enough to undermine the already damaged reputation of one of the surviving Avengers, they choose to confirm a hidden villainy, not entirely unexpected, and that the one who had remained behind the scenes is the Marvel hotshot the audience wanted and had proposed, owner and lord of the underworld of New York. Another important character who joins the party of the saga. So let’s rub our hands together.