The Marvel Studios series Hawkeye reveals when it will arrive on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

Are you eager to see Hawkeye? Well luckily we will only have to wait a few months, because it has been confirmed that it will premiere on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 in Disney Plus. Probably that day only the first episode will arrive and we will have to see it week by week, as has happened with WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier Y Loki.

This information also comes with the first official image where we can see Clint Barton / Hawkeye (Jeremy renner) with Kate Bishop (Hailee steinfeld).

Actress Hailee Steinfeld delved into comics when preparing the role.

“As far as comics go, yes.”. Hailee Steinfeld said. “Once again, it’s like Emily and her poetry: having this world of infinite information. I have always liked comics. I have always been a very visual person, and a large book with something over 200-250 pages has always intimidated me, comics have always been something that has attracted me because of their visual aspect. So I had a lot of fun reading these comics, reviewing them and discovering these elements of Kate Bishop that are there and that we are bringing to life in the Hawkeye series and other elements of the comics. “

Trinh tran, the producer of Marvel studios He also commented that fans can expect a movie-style experience from all of the shows on Disney Plus, included Hawk Eye.

“We are treating our shows like we are making our movies,” shared Tran. “I mean, the feel and quality of those TV shows will be like the Marvel Studios movies you’ve seen. So that’s always been Kevin Feige’s mindset, let’s make sure when people go to watch these episodes, it will feel like it’s just one long movie, except instead of two and a half hours, it will be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters who receive their shows is because we will have much more time to be able to develop these characters instead of the shorter ones. “

Hawkeye will come to Disney Plus November 24.