Hawkeye already has a release date!

Following the success of LOKI, Marvel is gearing up for the MCU’s next big foray into Disney +. Although at the moment there is no trailer, today it has been confirmed that Hawkeye It already has a release date for the streaming platform.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the series of Hawkeye will be available next Wednesday, November 24, 2021. A date further away than many of us would like, since What If…?, the MCU’s animated series, will premiere on August 11. So several months separate the premiere of these productions.

Along with this, the first official image of the series has been shared, where we can see Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner, and Kate Bishop, in charge of Hailee Steinfeld. This is what Renner commented about the series:

“[Kate es] a 22 year old girl and is a huge fan of Hawkeye. She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming way about her, because she’s a Hawkeye fanatic. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the avalanche of problems she brings into his life. “

Hawkeye It will premiere on Disney + on November 24, with a new episode every Wednesday. Hopefully a trailer will be shared as soon as possible.

Via: Entertainment Weekly

