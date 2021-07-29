Disney finally announced the release date of Hawkeye, the new Marvel Studios series for Disney Plus. The first episode will be available from Wednesday, November 24, thus continuing with the launch strategy in the middle of the week that gave such good results with Loki. Of course, it is also true that a sector of the public preferred Fridays. The rest of the chapters, of course, will arrive weekly.

To take advantage of the spotlight of such an important announcement, Marvel also shared the first official image of Hawkeye via Entertainment Weekly. In the material we can see Hawkeye accompanied by Kate Bishop, a heroine who appeared in the first leaked photos of the shoot. We also know that Bishop will be played by Hailee Steinfeld, whom we already saw in Dickinson Y Bumblebee, to mention just a couple of productions.

Kate Bishop and Hawkeye | Disney +

Jeremy Renner, a veteran of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will continue to play Hawkeye. The actor spoke about Kate Bishop in the aforementioned medium, in addition to advancing a clue about a key element of the plot: “She has an annoying and equally charming personality, because she is a fan of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the avalanche of problems she brings into his life“.

Renner points out that, just as in the series he becomes a mentor to Kate Bishop, in real life too became Hailee Steinfeld’s guide during filming: “That was always my role. Aside from acting in this, I was protecting her and giving her CliffsNotes about how this type of filming goes: green screen, superhero life, all that. I just wanted to protect her, because there are so many physical things. She is a wonderful actress and human being, and I can’t wait to see all the great things she is capable of. ”

Yelena Belova and her possible appearance in Hawkeye

Now that we know the release date of Hawkeye, surely it won’t be long to see the first trailer. The anticipation for this series grew exponentially after Black widowAs its post-credit scene suggests that Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff’s “sister,” will try to hunt down Hawkeye after meeting Valentina Allegra de La Fontaine. Will we see Florence Pugh in the new series? Probably.