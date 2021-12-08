‘Hawkeye’ 1×04: a remarkable episode that connects with ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and paves the way to the end of the Disney + series

It seems like yesterday when ‘Hawkeye’ started and the Disney + series has already passed its halfway point. The premiere of ‘Companions, right?’ It serves as the start to the second half of the season, something that its managers have taken advantage of to try to find a balance between introspective moments and action.

After solving with relative ease the cliffhanger with which ‘Echoes’ ended last week, ‘Hawkeye’ seems to take a small moment of respite, both for its protagonist to enjoy a bit of Christmas despite being away from his family and to come up with a new plan to solve the whole mess that Clint and Kate are in.

Beware of SPOILERS from here.

Solving the cliffhanger

Unsurprisingly, the first few minutes of the episode have to deal with the fact that Eleanor (Vera farmiga) and Jack (Tony dalton) have caught the protagonists red-handed, something that serves a triple function in the episode.

The first is to increase the sense of danger against Kate, something that the episode will return to later and justifies Clint’s doubts about teaming up with Kate. The second is that something strange happens with Eleanor and Jack. Most obviously, he poses a threat, but she also seems to have something to hide. And the last one is to re-influence how Natasha’s death continues to weigh on Hawkeye.

All this is done with agility, knowing that this is not the time to dwell too much on it, but rather what the next step should be for Clint and Kate. This is something that the series takes advantage of to take a break and let its Christmas component come to the fore. I suspect that there will be those who see this as mere filler when in reality it is those little moments that give more meaning to everything, especially for bring them both a little closer -therefore it makes sense that Kate ends up discovering that he was actually Ronin- despite his clear resistance.

The parallels between Kate and Natasha

This is where the parallels that this episode makes between Kate and Natasha come in, especially obvious in the final section when the character played by Hailee steinfeld It seems to fall into the void to certain death. It had already been emphasized before when Eleanor tries to convince Clint to leave Kate alone, but in the end it does not matter what he wants, since she is not willing to be put aside.

All of this is clearly geared towards the moment he assumes a peer-to-peer collaboration. So far, Clint and Kate have managed to get by in fits and starts, but the threat looming over them is growing. Everything indicates that Maya is planning something against his family and Yelena has made an appearance – it may take time to see the face of Florence pugh, but from the first moment it is obvious that it is about her-, surely with the idea of ​​avenging Natasha’s death. Of course, Clint won’t want Kate to take any kind of risk from the outset, but we are all very clear that this will eventually happen.

In addition, until that moment in which Clint explains the peculiar beginning of his friendship with Natasha, he is called to have a parallel with the one that unites him with Kate. Obviously, here he is not on a mission to end her, but he does feel more and more that being close to her can lead to her death. In the same way as in the case of the character played by Scarlett Johansson She felt that she wanted to abandon her line of work, here it is a matter of time before it becomes clear that she is called to great things in her role as heroine. It gives me that the possibility that his own family is in danger will end up being the trigger that, so to speak, he accepts Kate as his partner.

Coupled with that we have that mysterious clock to add some suspense to the matter and justify an action-packed final stretch. There it is fair to point out that the treatment of those scenes was much more stimulating in the previous episode – the car chase scene was great – but here it has enough dynamism to catch our attention. In addition, it does not cease to be an appetizer of what should be to come, because here the seeds are only beginning to be planted towards the end of the season.

