Xiaomi is much more than mobile. On this occasion we have compiled the best offers as far as the connected home is concerned, where the brand also has many products.

The different stores also take advantage of Black Friday to put on sale some products that can be really useful if you are automating your home.

RGB smart bulbs





Xiaomi smart bulbs are one of the most popular products in home automation. In this case can be controlled by voice through the different assistants, but also from the smartphone. You can control the color temperature and customize everything to your liking.

Xiaomi Smart Bulb MI LED SMART BULB ESSENTIAL WHITE AND COLOR – 9W – E27 – 950 LUMENES – 1700-6500K – WIFI – APP MI HOME

Xiaomi Bedside Lamp 2





The Xiaomi Bedside Lamp is the perfect lamp to have on the bedside table. It supports WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity. It’s RGB, so you can also control the intensity and color.

Xiaomi MUE4093GL Bedside Table Lamp, 9 W, Bianco

360 degree security camera





This 360 degree camera can be perfect to have control of your home wherever you are. It has night vision and is compatible with different voice assistants. You can put alerts and know what happens in your home even if you are in the other part of the world.

Xiaomi MI 360 Camera 1080P CAM

Xiaomi TV Box S





The Xiaomi TV Box S is the device developed to turn your TV into something much smarter. It has Android TV, so you can download applications in a very simple way. In addition, its HDMI output outputs at 4K quality.

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S – Streaming Player, Black

Smart scale





The Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is ideal to be able to keep track of your habits. It is capable of measuring a multitude of parameters and keeping a record of up to 16 different people.

Xiaomi 21907, Mi Body Compositscale 2, White





Xiaomi Smart Fryer





Xiaomi’s smart oil-free fryer was another one of the products that could not be missing from this list. It has multitude of recipes, in addition, they are updated from the app. The basket is dishwasher safe and easy to clean.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer – Smart Air Fryer, App Control, OLED Display, Cooking Temperature 40-200 ° C, Double Cooking Space, Italian Version

Air purifier





This is one of the many air purifiers that Xiaomi has in its portfolio. It corresponds to a very complete model, ideal for apartments of up to 50 m². It will take care of removing harmful odors and particles from your home in a really simple way. It is compatible with different assistants.

— Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C EU version – Air purifier, WiFi connection and display screen, 320 m³ / h PM CADR, 106 m2 / h coverage efficiency, White

