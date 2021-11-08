Attack on Titan is easily one of the most popular and recognizable anime today. Thanks to this, both the anime and the manga have been made with a lot of new followers ready to give their hearts. According to his followers, this would be the best character in Attack on Titan, and although Mikasa does not have the same popularity as said character, he has achieved enough to have everyone cosplaying her.

The Reddit user r / tashigicosplay, has uploaded his own cosplay of Mikasa Ackerman, mythical character from Attack on Titan. Tashigicosplay has managed to join the most recognizable details of the character in his cosplay, and has embroidered it. We have short black hair, gray eyes, the famous scarf and the white shirt of the Legion of Recognition. All this has resulted in an almost real version of the Mikasa Ackerman that we all love.

The rest of Reddit was quick to respond to Mikasa’s call, and that is many users have happily enjoyed the cosplay result. After all, tashigicosplay has nailed it, and it would have been the perfect Halloween night costume. However, if you don’t want to spend money on makeup and clothing, there is a website that turns you into an Attack on Titan character quickly and easily. On the other hand, other users have worked on creating real versions of the characters from Attack on Titan. using the power of Artificial Intelligence.

What’s more, tashigicosplay leave us your profile of Instagram so we can follow more about his work. From what we see, he has also done a lot of cosplays of other characters, and in his profile we can find Ciri from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Riza Hawkeye from Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood and much more. Come in and check it out!