“Yes, I want coronavirus”. This was the slogan of a campaign in the Netherlands for those who people who want to get coronavirus on purpose, can do it; a trend that appears to be on the rise among young people in the Netherlands. At a time when the country has a high incidence of cases, the Government is raising the obligation to present the vaccination passport to enter bars, restaurants and other places of entertainment.

Even though the Netherlands exceeds 70% of the population with the full vaccination schedule, some people remain reluctant. Whether due to mistrust of the authorities, fear or even religious reasons, about a million and a half people do not want to be vaccinated. They believe that if they get coronavirus, they will avoid getting vaccinated.

In this context, the Corona Kit, that began to be sold by a web page. It is no longer operational and the authorities are investigating who was behind it, although some tweets explained that for 33.50 euros, the interested party could ingest a liquid with the pathogen to get coronavirus. In addition, the pack also contained an antigen test so that the person can confirm that they have been infected.

“The virus you receive is not more than three months old, so you can be sure that it also contains the latest mutations and variants,” the kit information stated. According to the details explained in some tweets and collected for 20Minutes, the instructions were based on emptying the contents of the infected liquid into a glass of water, leave it for seconds in the mouth and swallow it afterwards.

Darwin Award next Level:

In den Niederlanden kann man jetzt Corona-Kits zur Selbstinfizierung bestellen. So wollen Verirrte die 2Gs Getestet & Geimpft umgehen und den Status “Genesen” erreichen oder den Tod.https://t.co/8MlrrzLykG – element (@__investigate__) November 18, 2021

The Netherlands is not at its best

The page is no longer accessible but the fact that it was for a certain time highlights the irresponsibility of people who buy the Corona Kit. Also that we have learned very little in these months. The Netherlands has been reaching a maximum number of infections per day for days; the latest data, that of this Monday, It is 21,000 cases of coronavirus. In total, almost two and a half million people have become infected with coronavirus and almost 19,000 have died since the pandemic began.

In this latest wave that is sweeping through some European countries such as Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, the fear is the same: the overload in hospitals. Before COVID-19 cases started to climb, health centers in the southern Netherlands province of Limburg warned the government earlier this month that they were having trouble dealing with new coronavirus patients. .

“We are heading straight for a bar in medical care and the entire system is coming to a standstill,” they warned in a statement. This warning has not reached a part of the population that thinks that getting coronavirus is the solution. All in order not to get vaccinated.

Purposely contracting coronavirus: too obvious a danger

The Health and Youth Care Inspectorate (IGJ) in the Netherlands has had to ask the youngest not to buy the Corona Kit or similar packs to get the coronavirus on purpose. They have announced, a year and a half after the start of the pandemic, that it is dangerous to be intentionally infected with the coronavirus. “By doing so, you put yourself and others in danger. The Health and Youth Care Inspectorate is therefore outraged by the initiatives that offer this possibility. The coronavirus is dangerous. You can become seriously ill.”

The problem is not only in the consequences that the disease can have – not only for elderly people – but in how deliberately getting coronavirus can cause new cases. And, with it, possible hospitalizations at a time when the healthcare system is beginning to be saturated by the wave facing the Netherlands.

IGJ Inspector General Marina Eckenhausen has described the situation as A slap” for all those who have pledged to fight the pandemic all this time. Also for the relatives of the victims of the coronavirus. “You can infect others, who in turn can become seriously ill,” Eckenhausen said of the “negligent attitude” that endangers public health.

The COVID passport riots

The Netherlands is in a delicate moment. In addition to chapters such as the Kit Corona, the country has lived this weekend several days of riots. The reason is, in addition to the rejection of the imposition of the COVID-19 passport for those vaccinated and those who have overcome the virus, the new government restrictions to try to stop the increase in infections.

This weekend, the city of Rotterdam was one of the epicenters of the violence. Police reported that two people are in hospital with gunshot wounds, while seven other people have been injured, including police officers. While 51 protesters have been arrested, the protests have spread to other places such as Breda, Amsterdam and The Hague.

The demonstrations have taken place in other European countries with a high incidence of coronavirus infections such as Belgium. The situation has been a cause for alert for the World Health Organization (WHO), which foresees that thousands of other people could die in the coming months if millions of people are not vaccinated. Moving forward like this is difficult. If you are going to get the coronavirus on purpose, it will be even more difficult.