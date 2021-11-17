We know the eight planets of the solar system by heart. Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Even a clueless person could add Pluto to the family; but his knowledge would be a little out of date since, in reality, it is a dwarf planet. But for years there has been speculation about the existence of a planet 9. Now, new research that is waiting to pass scientific journal peer review Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society states that even we have been able to observe it before. Let’s see what science tells us about this strange planet.

But before talking about this new research, it’s important to remember how little we know about possible planet 9 of the solar system. For example, scientists calculate that it could have a mass between 5 and 10 times that of the Earth. In addition, its orbit around the Sun would be located at about 300 or 700 astronomical units. In other words, to understand how far it is, it is important to point out that an astronomical unit is equivalent to the distance from the Sun to the Earth; about 150 million kilometers.

It is also believed that it is possible that Jupiter had something to do with it now being very far from us. It is even thought that could have a tilted orbit, like that of Pluto, although this has yet to be investigated further.

Planet 9 would take between 10,000 and 20,000 years to make a complete revolution around the Sun

And how do we know it exists? As is also the case with matter and dark energy, researchers sometimes they observe strange things in the sky. In this case, strange movements have been seen in the Kuiper Belt, which begins in the Neptune zone. Therefore, they concluded that only the gravitational force exerted by an object with a mass as calculated could cause these movements. And this is how in 2014 they began to search for planet 9; that it would take between 10,000 and 20,000 years to make an orbit around the Sun.

New study on planet 9 of the solar system

Before talking about the study, it should be noted again that it is an investigation that has to pass peer review. That is, other astronomers will have to read and confirm that the data and conclusions provided by the principal investigator, Michael Rowan-Robinson, They are right. Despite this, it is interesting to know what is going on in the search for planet 9.

This astronomer from Imperial College London (United Kingdom) has dedicated himself to analyzing the data collected by the Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS) in 1983. And he has found three point sources that could be associated with planet 9 of the solar system. Rowan-Robinson himself rule out in your article that it is a real detection; But perhaps it is worth using this data to create a model that predicts where you should be now and see if we really are looking at planet 9.

All this at least we it would help to know more About those sources detected and if it went well we would have found the elusive planet 9. Or something else, we still cannot know for sure.

Low quality of detections

“Given the low quality of IRAS detections, at the very edge of the survey, and in a part of the sky that is very difficult for far-infrared detections, the probability that the candidate is real is not overwhelming“he notes in his research.” However, given the great interest of the planet 9 hypothesis, it would be worth check if an object with the proposed parameters and in the proposed sky region is inconsistent with the planetary ephemeris “.

The candidate detected by IRAS would coincide with the description we have of planet 9, as explained from Science Alert. And it is that “would have between three and five times the mass from the Earth, at an orbital distance of about 225 astronomical units“, they point out.

Ultimately, it is important to note that IRAS detections are of low quality. And, therefore, it is very possible that we are not facing planet 9 of the solar system. However, you can help us improve our search for this distant neighbor. Maybe we are closer to finding it?