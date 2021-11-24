Have fun with the first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets!

Krypto debuts on the big screen in an adventure for the whole family, within DC League of Super-Pets, a film that already has its first trailer

It is a bird? It is a plane? No! It is Krypto, the superdog, who will have to become the leader of a peculiar team to save Superman and the Justice League, within DC League of Super-Pets, an animated film that already has its first trailer.

Through its social networks and digital channels, DC Comics shared the first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets, an animated film that will hit theaters in May 2022.

This preview presents the debut of Krypto, the dog created by Otto Binder and Crut Swan, which debuted in the pages of Adventure Comics # 210 (March, 1955), which was sent by Jor-El to earth, when testing one of the rockets similar to the one he used to send Kal-El to Earth

Meet the synopsis of DC League of Super-Pets

In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Superdog and Superman are inseparable best friends who share the same superpowers and fight crime together in Metropolis.

When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a band of animals (Ace the hound, PB the miniature pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel) to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue. to superheroes.

The League of Super-pets voice cast is led by Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ and Kevin Hart, who play Krypto and Ace respectively.

This voice cast is also joined by Vanessa Bayer as PB, Natasha Lyonne as Merton the Turtle, and Diego Luna as Chip. Also in the cast are Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves and Marc Maron as Lex Luthor.

The story is authored by Jared Stern, who also directs this DC Comics animated adventure that will hit the big screen on May 20, 2022.

Source: DC Comics

The Justice League responds to its most difficult audience: The Children

The most important heroes of the DC Comics Universe, grouped in the Justice League, answer emails from their biggest fans, the children! A work by Michael Northrop, the bestselling writer and author of TombQuest, beautifully illustrated by artist Gustavo Duarte.

Does Superman ever make mistakes? What was Wonder Woman’s 11th birthday like? Does Aquaman smell like fish? In this new junior graphic novel, iconic heroes are asked questions both big and small, and when they’re not busy saving the world, the Justice League even finds time to answer.

SMASH and DC Comics Mexico bring you DC Adventures – Dear Justice League, a compilation of the best children’s questions answered by the most powerful heroes in the DC Universe.

