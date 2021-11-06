For some time now, Xbox has had one goal in mind: that everyone can enjoy their video games. In that sense, Xbox Game Pass or xCloud are a fundamental part of the plan, but also accessibility, as devices such as the Adaptive Controller have already shown in the past. Following in that line, now we have known that Forza Horizon 5 bets on accessibility. And it is that just as it has explained Xbox on its official blog, the Playground Games racing video game will feature a sign language interpreter among many other features to make it easier for everyone to access this gaming experience.

These are some of the functions which will include Forza Horizon 5 to help the more than 400 million players around the world who have a disability.

Function to modify the speed of the game, which will allow you to play at a lower speed while offline.

High contrast mode to help you more easily distinguish overlay menus.

Colorblind mode.

Subtitles that will allow you to modify their size, the opacity of the background and highlight the keywords.

Customization of the font size of the menus and gameplay.

Narrator who reads the texts, buttons and other elements of the menus.

Text-to-speech and speech-to-text options for players who want to participate in voice chats.

Possibility of deactivating mobile funds.

Possibility of configuring the time we want the on-screen notifications to last.

How to play Forza Horizon 5 first

In addition to all this, those responsible for Forza Horizon 5 have confirmed that they are working on what we mentioned above: a support for a American and British Sign Language Interpreter appear on screen during game cutscenes. For now we do not know when this feature will arrive in the game or if there will be support for other languages, but it is appreciated that Xbox is working on a feature as novel as this. Remember Forza Horizon 5 is coming next November 9 to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Xbox Game Pass.