Among the multitude of announcements that were witnessed at The Game Awards 2021 stands out a small rogue-lite with hand-drawn animations and a charming and terrifying world. Yes, indeed, we are talking about Have a nice death, the new game of Magic Design Studios that will put us in the skin of death. In keeping with his genre, the title comes like a glove, inviting players to die.

The title developed by Magic Design Studios, is accompanied by the editor Perfect World Entertainment, and the leader of Dead cells take part as chief consultant. This trailer takes users to a 2D office called Death Incorporated, where do you play like Death (Death) overworked and whose employees are collapsing from the multitude of deaths that are happening in the world, frustrating their hunger for a vacation. Thus, order must be restored and show who is the boss scythe in hand.

This trailer shows a totally fun and charismatic title. But despite its incredible staging, users will have to wait a little longer than expected to get their hands on it. For now, the play alone has been confirmed for PC on Steam, and it is estimated that its launch on consoles will be announced later. Despite this, the release date for PC is known, which will be in March 2022, and will have an estimated value of $ 14.99 in Early Access, in addition to the people who have acquired Steam deck You can enjoy this game because it contains a laptop stand.

Have a nice death It seems to be a reformulation of the history of Death, since it cannot, worth the redundancy, die. With a ironic and mischievous tone this work looks entertaining and smiling, that genre lovers will embrace after more serious titles released this year.

Even so, the lack of presence in other consoles can make this title go by the optics of the world gaming. Other games such as Enter The Gungeon have achieved great success due to their presence on consoles, which confirms that the more you cover, the more success you can reap. However, other similar titles have followed the script of taking a year or more to reach other audiences and have achieved a achievement in your company.

Although it looks more like a Steam’s strategy to get video games for the Valve console and thus attract more public interested in it.