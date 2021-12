What vulnerabilities are they?

The vulnerabilities that security researchers have found in the vast majority of their product firmware can cause the following:

Buffer overflow before authentication. A security flaw has also been detected where a buffer overflow can be made after authenticating to the router.

Injection of commands before authentication, this is one of the most important security flaws, it could allow full control of the router before authenticating in it with the administration user.

Stack overflow before authentication.

All of these security flaws have a CVSS score of 9.6 out of 10, therefore it is a critical security flaw. And this time not only do we have a security breach, but we also have up to 10 security failures of critical severity, so you should update your equipment as soon as possible if you do not want to have security problems.

What computers are affected?

There are dozens of products affected by all these or any of the aforementioned vulnerabilities, since both routers, WiFi repeaters, 4G routers as well as the manufacturer’s WiFi Mesh systems are affected. The complete list of affected computers are: