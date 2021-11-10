Actresses like Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie have their figures in the Hasbro Fans collection dedicated to The Eternals Marvel Studios now in theaters

Hasbro has been accompanying the novelties of Marvel and other Disney franchises for years with representative figures of the saga. With the recently released film Los Eternos, the company has launched a collection of figures based on the characters that appear in it and that since October 1 we can find their figures in stores in Spain.

Ikaris, Makkari, Sersi, Phastos, Kingo, Druig and Sprite are accompanied by the figures of Thena, played by Angelina Jolie, and Ajak, played by Salma Hayek, who will be representations of the film’s actresses. In addition, not only will the main characters have a figure, the supervillain Kro, who will make his first film appearance of the Marvel universe in The Eternals will also feature an oversized premium figure of Gilgamesh.

You can see the figures below

The Eternals They are a race of immortal aliens from a distant planet. They came to Earth thousands of years ago to protect humanity from the race of alien predators called Deviants. The Eternals they were alerted to the threat of the Deviants by the Celestials, cosmic builder beings whose footprints are in the very blocks that formed life itself.

You can already see the film in cinemas and you can also accompany its arrival in the world of collecting in the official stores

