Has Victoria Alonso confirmed the Spider-verse in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Once again, a fan-art would have revealed the Spider-Verse, one of the secrets that the production of Spider-Man: No Way Home keeps, in a poster that was shared by the president of production of Marvel Studios, Victoria Alonso

It is only a matter of days before Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters, and one of the unknowns surrounding the film is the establishment of the Spider-verse, something that may have been revealed by one of the important women of Marvel Studios.

On Instagram, the president of production of Marvel Studios, Victoria Alonso, shared a fanart to invite Spider-Man fans not to miss the third solo film of the wall-crawler.

What is striking about this poster is that next to the figure of Spider-Man there are two shadows that could be the faces of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the actors who in previous years played the role of Peter Parker / Spider- Man.

While at the bottom you can see the figures of Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Sandman, Electro, Lizard and a green cloud, which could have revealed Mysterio as the missing member in The Sinister Six.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) )

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the interpreter of Peter Parker / Spider-Man.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 15, 2021 in theaters in Mexico.

