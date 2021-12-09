In August of this year we reported on the “redesign” of the Windows Mail application 11. We say “redesign” because it was really restrained, much less thorough than other applications on the system. The reason? One Outlook or Project Monarch, the Cross-platform web-based Mail application which Microsoft has been working on since 2020.

However, something has happened in recent months. Initially it was leaked that a preview version of One Outlook could reach all users in October or November 2021. We are already in December and there is no trace of that application. Where is Monarch?

Windows 11 could have a Mail app to match

With this in mind, we want to talk about the microsoft post in which they just featured Build 22518 on the Windows Insider Dev Channel. In the section on the new “Voice Access”, the Windows team has leaked, in a very inconspicuous way, a cWindows 11 Mail app screen shot which does not exactly correspond to the current one.

In this capture we can observe developments such as the use of the Mica effect in the sidebar, new iconography, and a use of fonts, colors and rounded corners more in line with the modern aesthetics of Windows 11. These are a series of changes that are easy to apply but that will help a lot so that the app does not clash so much as it currently does.

This is not a deep redesign and the classic Mail app is still fully distinguishable. We believe that Microsoft could have chosen to give another twist to the renewal of the app in Windows 11 because One Outlook will arrive later than originally planned.

What do you think of this redesign? Do you think Microsoft will end up publishing it? What more applications of the system would you like to see renewed soon?