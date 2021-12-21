The flirtation between Keanu Reeves and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is no secret. In 2019, Kevin Feige confirmed having had conversations with the aforementioned actor, but it never came to bear fruit –at least for the public–, mitigating a possibility expected by many followers.

On the occasion of the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections, Nevertheless, Comicbook decided to ask Keanu Reeves directly about the status of this possibility. And surprisingly it seems to be a door that is still wide open.

“We haven’t done it yet,” Reeves said, referring to the need to find a Marvel character that I can play. The actor claims to have met with Kevin Feige, whom he values ​​positively, but nothing has materialized. “We have nothing, we have to find something,” he said.

Although nothing has been announced yet, the flirtation between both parties invites us to think that Keanu Reeves to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point. “I don’t know when, if or when he will join the MCU, but we want to find the right way to do it.” He said Kevin Feige in 2019.

Marvel studios

Keanu Reeves focuses on the Matrix while Spider-Man is a hit for Marvel

These last weeks of the year are being starred in the audiovisual by two of the most popular sagas of the last decades. On the one hand, the return of the Matrix with Keanu Reeves as the protagonist points to being one of the great phenomena of the closing of 2021 – the last film in the saga is almost 20 years old.

Simultaneously, Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new Sony and Marvel movie starring Tom Holland, is destroying the box office with one of the most successful premieres in history. In the United States, the film has even surpassed Avengers: Infinity War, so far the second film with the best premiere in history – only surpassed by Avengers: Endgame-. Internationally, on the other hand, it remains with the third place, behind the aforementioned The Avengers movie.