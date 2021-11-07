Has Bully 2 been canceled?

The great franchises of Rockstar Games are destined to continue reaping great successes throughout the years in the company of the new generation of consoles and PCs. At the moment, no new project from the American developer has been confirmed, although the large number of clues and leaks from GTA 6 have made it clear to us that this will be one of their new games, in the company of possible Red Dead Redemption Remastered. So now, while we wait for the launch of GTA Trilogy Remastered, from SomosXbox we ask ourselves,Bully 2 has been canceled?

Although, the development / launch of Bully 2 has been rumored for several years, although in recent months several rumors have indicated that the development would have been canceled. At the moment Rockstar has not given any official information, beyond update the brand multiple times a few months ago. But now, several journalists have talked about whether Bully 2 has been canceled or not.

The reasons for the alleged cancellation of Bully 2 are filtered

As Shpeashal Nick commented through a tweet that he has recently eliminated, about a year ago he was informed that Bully 2 had been canceled, after an investment of 53 million euros. However, the reputed journalist Jason schreier, indicated that all these rumors are false, which has given fans hope again.

In the meantime, we can only keep waiting, with the luck that one day Rockstar Games can announce Bully 2, since it seems that the canceled game is a completely different one. What do you think of all this? We read you!