Join the Cointelegraph host and analyst, Benton Yaun, and our experts in the market, Jordan finneseth and Marcel Pechman, to analyze the latest market news this week. This is what you can expect in the summary of the news that has moved the crypto market this week:

Following the market news update, we chatted with our special guest Michaël van de Poppe on Bitcoin’s dominance, its next all-time high, the factors he takes into account when looking for new currencies, and what indicators he uses to determine entry and exit points in a position.

Using data from Cointelegraph’s Markets Pro, a platform for crypto traders who want to stay one step ahead of the market, Cointelegraph experts identify two altcoins that stood out this week: AMP and SAND.

Lastly, Cointelegraph market analyst, Jordan Finneseth, discusses whether the market is moving away from Bitcoin as the dominant force for altcoin price discovery. With popular sectors like gaming tokens and NFTs seeing an increase in value, could it be that Bitcoin isn’t the only thing holding value in the market?

Have a question about a coin or topic that wasn’t covered here? Do not worry. Join the YouTube chat and leave your questions there. The person with the most interesting comment or question will receive a free month of Cointelegraph Markets Pro, valued at $ 100!

“The Market Report” airs live every Thursday at 12pm ET, so be sure to head over to Cointelegraph’s YouTube channel and destroy that like button and subscribe to receive all of our future videos and updates.

Keep reading: