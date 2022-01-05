The videogame adventure and action, who has been one of the best jobs of its developer Sucker Punch Productions, and published exclusively by Sony Interactive Entertainmet for PlayStation, has had an incredible acceptance.

More than a year after its launch, this renowned title has a new reason to celebrate, its reception has been so good that, despite being an exclusive, they share with us great news.

Since according to information provided by Sucker Punch, its incredible scenarios, as well as its great combats are receiving deserved recognition from the users of this console, since Ghost of tsushima has already managed to sell 8 million copies.

This figure confirms its success, especially taking into account that it is an exclusive and more because its sales have maintained a good rhythm, especially due to the launch of the versions Director’s Cut for Playstation 4 Y PlayStation 5.

These incredible numbers are great news in the case of a new IP and a different bet on the part of Sucker Punch, that since 2020 it has become one of the most recognized Sony studios.

It gives you extra credit that even in the midst of all the controversy surrounding The Last of Us: Part II’s debut, a winner has emerged.

The creators of Sly Cooper, thank their players and celebrate the recognition that has given them the prominence that PlayStation Studios they needed right at that moment.

Now, after the success obtained by Ghost of tsushima, It is expected that Sucker Punch deliver a sequel, although until now there is only confirmation of a film that will be one of the first to be part of the new strategy of PlayStation Studios to expand its franchise portfolio beyond video games.

Let’s hope that said filming reaches the constant expectation, that it is a production that is above the average that has only delivered versions not well adapted to the big screen, a story that has been repeated so many times among video game films throughout the history.