Marcin Budkowski has appreciated Alpine’s 2021 season and offered his impressions of the team’s strengths heading into the new regulatory era next year.

It is not easy to predict what Alpine It will offer in 2022, as it is not in vain that it is a team that, both this year and in its previous stage representing Renault, has offered many ups and downs in its performance.

Victories like Esteban Ocon’s at the Hungaroring and podiums like that of Fernando Alonso in Qatar or that of Daniel Ricciardo in Imola 2020 contrast with eliminations in Q1 or races in which the pace did not even give to score.

But Marcin budkowski, CEO of Alpine F1, has offered explanations on the causes that have led to an uneven performance this year, as well as an overall lower-than-expected pace.

“We are using practically the same engine, more or less the same chassis and the same gearbox for the third year in a row”

“The true performance of the team is somewhere between the fifth and sixth place, depending on the circuit. So in a way We will probably be performing a little more than what the car has if we finish fifth », the Polish engineer begins by saying.

«It can be seen as a stalemate, but we are using practically the same engine, more or less the same chassis and the same gearbox for the third year in a row. We were planning to use them for two years, it was a conscious and strategic decision. We did not plan to use them for three, but that was the result of Covid and that the current regulation was extended by one year, “explains Budkowski.

“With a car that has more or less the same mechanical base, we have managed to maintain our position in the championship and get closer to the pole position, be closer to the best. This shows that the other areas of the team have advanced and progressed, which we have not frozen, ”he reiterates.

Start from scratch

With the arrival of the new regulation in 2022, Alpine expects that the sacrifices made in the last two years will pay off and that the step forward experienced will be substantial.

«It is quite exciting for next year because we are going to develop everythingWe are going to have a completely new engine, we are going to have obviously a new chassis and new aerodynamics because the rules change, ”Budkowski recalls.

“We started from scratch and we have seen that when the opportunities present themselves, the team has shown that it can do the job. So now it is in our hands to make the best possible package for next year »he insists.

“The fact that we froze the engine three years ago certainly made us lose some ground because our competitors have developed it. It was a strategic decision, it was related to the preparation of the new regulations and the new cars. I think it was the right decision with the resources we have, “he says.

“It is the same for the chassis and the gearbox. They may be less differentiating in direct performance, but allow you to change the geometry of your car and evolve to find more performance.

Despite not having a fast car, Alpine has been able to seize its opportunities.

This year, Alpine worked with an old base to adapt the car to the regulatory changes introduced for this season, but despite everything Budkowski admits that the objectives have not been met.

“Aerodynamically, we have developed the car. I think we haven’t done the best job transitioning the regulation from 2020 to 2021. We have missed our goals a bit. But if we hadn’t failed, we would be more comfortably in fifth position, but I don’t think we would have been able to challenge McLaren. We would have been much closer, “he says.

A solid team

Several team members have highlighted the progress made by Alpine in terms of team structure and efficiency, something they hope will translate into results in 2022.

“You always regret things, but there are many positives in the way the team works, it has improved enormously. Last year we had a lot of problems with the reliability of the car, this year, there are still two races left, but we have had only one real abandonment related to a car problem.

“The team has shown a very, very good management of the tires, of the strategy, of the races, with the interaction of the drivers. So there are many positives, also some that are not yet visible in terms of how we are developing next year’s car », concludes.